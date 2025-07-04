Employee Quit Their Awful Job And Made Sure To Flood Their Old Boss’s Inbox With Tons Of Emails

What’s the best way to get back at an annoying boss when you’re on your way out the door?

Well, flood their inbox with never-ending emails, of course!

That’s what this person did and you better believe that they felt good about it.

Check out what went down in this story from Reddit.

Treat your employees like garbage? Enjoy an extra 100+ emails a day. “I’m finally leaving my toxic job for a better opportunity. My narcissistic boss treats everyone under her like **** and is generally rude, condescending, and miserable to work for. We work in a field where we are constantly bombarded by salespeople, many of whom are extremely persistent and borderline rude. I sometimes get over 100 emails a day from such salespeople (not to mention phone calls) but I have specific rules set up in my Outlook so that they mostly go straight to my junk folder.

This sounds like fun…

My boss is not so good at Outlook or technology in general, so she does not know how to do this. She would often scream at me to find emails for her because somehow she could not even figure out how the Search function worked. When I resigned, she told me to notify “every representative I am regularly in contact with” that I am leaving and that she is the new point of contact until they find a replacement for me.

You got it!

I’ve spent the last week providing each and every salesperson with her email and direct dial. Good luck getting rid of those!”

She’s gonna have a lot of emails to sort through!

Too bad for her.

