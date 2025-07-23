They Were So Excited To Have A Big Gender Reveal, But Amazon Accidentally Delivered The News Early

I don’t know for sure, but if I had to guess, I’d say gender reveal parties are something that’s only become a cultural thing in the last, what, decade?

I certainly don’t remember any of them when I was growing up, and nobody I know has any pictures from THEIR gender parties.

It’s an odd concept.

Not quite a baby shower, or even a baby announcement.

Just a baby…detail? Party?

Maybe I’d understand it more if I were a parent.

But it does seem like these things seem to go wrong a lot…

AITAH for being upset at my parents for going behind our backs to find out the gender of our baby prior to gender reveal, and then inadvertently ruining the surprise (for the two of us) We recently had a gender reveal party (It’s a baby girl btw). One of our parents decided to reach out to the person responsible for setting everything up – and repeatedly asked her until she felt pressured enough to passively reveal (or at least not deny) the gender to them. They then insisted that a gift would be delivered to our house the day of the party and told us not to open it until after the reveal. Of course they denied that they knew the actual gender up to the day of the party.

But then, there was a VERY special delivery.

Sure enough, The Amazon delivery guy came early the day of the party and delivered a big ******* pink box with the words “baby girl gifts” to our front door. Of course at that point it became obvious that what most likely happened was that they ordered in baby girl gift through Amazon and assumed that it was gonna be delivered in a regular delivery box. Safe to say we immediately knew and had to pretend the entire time. It felt forced and fake. Never thought something so transient/inconsequential would matter to me (dad) but honestly felt robbed of something I’ll never get back.

I had no idea that was something Amazon did, much less did without asking.

Following the party, we confronted our parents with our feelings about the entire situation and how intrusive and deceitful it felt. One of them Apologized immediately, however the other one has not and is fairly upset because we did not seem to recognize the underlying intention (love and excitement) and are focusing on a unfortunate situation outside of our control. While we recognize that the intention was good and obviously love them unconditionally, it seems we are locked in a battle of will as part of both parties feels wronged.

WWYD?

What would you do? Demand an apology for overreach of privacy and going against our wishes, or let the Amazon complimentary gift wrapping mishap slide and focus on the underlying intention. Cheers

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

People had very little sympathy for the parents.

And questioned their intentions.

Like, REALLY questioned them.

Hopefully at the very least the apologetic parent will be enough of a force in the couple to stop this sort of thing from happening again.

Probably not, though.

