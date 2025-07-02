Frontier Customer Heard A Rumor That Buying Tickets At The Airport Was Cheaper, And They Weren’t Disappointed With The Results

Back in the day, Spirit Airlines was known as the really crappy, no-frills company, with the trade-off being super cheap flights.

I remember taking a Spirit flight from KC to Chicago for about what the same bus fare would have cost me.

These days, no matter how much you sacrifice in terms of experience, it seems the price floor just never goes down.

Though maybe you can try something new, like TikTok user @haletg:

“I thought you guys were lying when you said it’s cheaper to go to the airport to buy your tickets.”

“But $217 for two people to Puerto Rico.”

“So we hop back in line. Now we’re at Spirit. $100 to go to Miami for two people. See you in Miami and Puerto Rico. Thank you.”

Of course, there are no guarantees.

Back in the day…

There are more and less busy times as well.

Though for some, it’ll never be worth it.

Buying directly at the airport might help you avoid third party fees and other tricks, but no matter where you’re buying, remember it comes down to supply and demand.

Get your tickets as far in advance as you can when supply for that flight is higher, and try to pick mid-week, non-holiday travel when there’s less demand.

