Sister Is Always Competing With Her Siblings For Attention, But Now Her Choice Of Baby Name Has Finally Crossed The Line

Though we grow up with our siblings, we can turn out to be very different people.

This isn’t only down to things like personality types.

It can also be dictated by the different circumstances each baby is born into, and the different ways in which the parents – intentionally or otherwise – happen to treat their children.

So when the guy in this story chose a name for his future child for sentimental reasons, and the rest of the family agreed, he felt no rush to procreate and use it up.

However, now his competitive younger sister is having a daughter, she’s trying to claim the name for her own child.

AITA for refusing to engage with my sister’s pettiness where she’s trying to use a baby name she and the rest of our family agreed to save for me to use? My younger sister, who is 26, has three boys and now she’s expecting her first girl. I (a 32-year-old man) don’t have kids yet, but my wife and I just started trying. Our maternal grandmother died when I was five, and before the rest of my siblings were born. She lived with my parents and me and I adored her. I was the only grandchild who remembers her. So several years ago my siblings and cousins agreed that the name should be saved for me, to use if I had a daughter. They told me about it and they told the rest of our family. My sister was supposedly in agreement at the time.

But after becoming a mom the first time, my sister turned into an immature and petty brat. She turns the weirdest stuff into a competition. Like who can have the most kids. Or who gets the most stuff for their baby. Or who can get the most compliments on their cooking. She’d brag to me that she was the first of mom and dad’s kids to make them grandparents, and she’d ask me if I was going to be a grandpa before I had any kids. She’d whine at me and our other siblings if we met up when she couldn’t make it. She expected us to wait until she could come and even expected us to plan our birthdays around her. Then she wanted us to add her name to a gift for mom and dad without her contributing anything. Not the planning, the paying or the getting of the gift. It’s exhausting and her lifelong friends and other family members have complained about it too.

Now she’s decided she’s going to use our maternal grandma’s name for her daughter. She told me in front of our parents, siblings, her partner and my wife. She was smirking and said that we clearly weren’t having kids (even though she knows we started trying) she doesn’t feel like the name should be saved for me, that she deserves it and her baby deserves it as the first granddaughter. The rest of our family protested the decision but I just told her she was entitled to name her child what she likes and I changed the subject.

It drove her crazy and she told me I was trying to make her look bad by giving in just like that. My wife asked her how that would make her look bad and wouldn’t fighting me over it be worse? The rest of our family said the name should be saved for the only grandchild who remembered her and how it was agreed they would save it for me. The rest of my siblings were like you shouldn’t let her get away with this pettiness – but I feel that not engaging is better.

Does it upset me a little? Sure. Could I use the name anyway? Yeah, but my wife and I agree it would be better not to. We might not even have a daughter. And if we do we’ll figure it out, but we don’t want my sister taking it out on our hypothetical future daughter. My wife thinks that my sister might even go for a different name because I didn’t fight her on it, and maybe that’s possible. Grandma’s name is VERY different to names she typically likes. Either way just let her use it if she wants is my stance – but my family think I’m crazy for letting her walk all over me. AITA?

