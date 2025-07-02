Employee Showed Up To Work Early, And Witnessed A Woman Demanding Help To Find Her $6,000 Purse

Some people expect the world to stop for their problems.

This man was heading into work early when he noticed a customer making a scene.

She was insisting that the manager start a full-blown search for her missing Louis Vuitton purse.

The manager told her to wait until opening hours, but she wasn’t backing down.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Its 630 am right now, and a guest lost her $6000 Luis Vuitton purse Today, I was going into a work. There was a lady outside asking a few of us to get a manager right away. It’s 6;30 am and the store was not yet open. We’re here to unload trucks.

This customer demanded that they look for her missing purse.

She wanted to speak to a manager. Last night, she lost her $6000 Louis Vuitton purse. The manager went out and tried to reason with her to wait until we open. But no, she said, “Your store is empty and there’s plenty of employees to look for it.”

The manager said they can help her look for it when the store opens at 8.

The manager tried again to get her to wait until 8 am. So they can resolve it. Nothing is in lost and found. And she was not having it.

This man thinks if anyone has found it, they have already taken it with them.

I get it, a $6000 purse is a lot of money to lose. However, we’re not all gonna look for it. And if someone found it last night, and I mean anyone, that thing’s gone. It’s a Louis purse! That purse alone is probably worth more than what’s in it. I’m just gonna wait and see what happens later.

When your $6,000 purse goes missing, patience might be harder to find than the bag itself.

For some customers, anyway.

