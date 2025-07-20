Mom Found Out Her Daughter Made A Father’s Day Gift In Daycare, But When She Tried To Share The Love It Backfired

Whether you love or hate surprises, you’ve probably been a part of one in some way or another.

In this story, a woman is accused of “ruining” a surprise, but her husband’s response was disproportionate to the alleged offense.

Let’s see if there’s a surprise waiting here…

AITAH for ruining a surprise moment? For Father’s Day yesterday, my daughter made something at her daycare activity class. Now she did the same for Mother’s Day too so I expected it. Since husband was working the evening shift and wouldn’t see her or the gift till morning, I messaged him at work that our daughter has made you something.

This seems like a sweet and small surprise. Who could be upset about that?

He lashed out at me for ruining a moment of surprise.

Oh.

Quite honestly, I least expected this because I was only sharing my excitement and I thought he would also now look forward to it. It came all gift wrapped so we don’t know what’s inside it.

Yeah, eesh. I think maybe dad is overreacting. Will he realize his mistake?

In this anger and disappointment, he responded that I bloody ruined a moment and that he doesn’t really care what goes inside my stupid brain.

Ouch.

I apologized multiple times for what I did. I also told him I don’t want to be spoken to this in manner. I stepped away from the conversation because I felt so hurt by his words. I really felt a partner would never speak to his/her partner in this manner no matter what. But I wonder now, was I the AH in this whole situation?

Yeah no need to hurl insults here.

What do the comments think?

One person is like, he’s got issues.

This person says, you ruined nothing.

Someone else is like, what’s his real issue though?

This commenter is like, wow just wow.

Another person suggests dada try daycare too.

No surprise, some people overreact to little things.

It happens to the best of us.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.