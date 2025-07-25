TikTok Announced They’ll Interrupt The Feeds Of Users Under 18 With Meditation Exercises After 10 P.M.

This is just my opinion, but I think this sounds like a GREAT idea…

Because everyone can use a break from social media AND a bit of meditation in their lives.

TikTok announced that it will introduce a feature called “Meditation in Sleep Hours” that is available to all its users but will automatically be turned on in the devices of people under 18-years-old.

A child psychologist named Dr. Willough Jenkins told viewers, “I want to remind you that your brain needs sleep to function at night. When you sleep, you process emotions, you store memories.”

She continued, “You even clear out waste.”

Dr. Jenkins added, “It’s like a little nighttime rinse cycle for your brain, but when you’re stuck in scroll mode, that doesn’t happen.”

Here’s the video.

@drwilloughjenkins Sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have for mental health, especially for teens. But winding down isn’t always easy. That’s why I’m loving TikTok’s new Meditation in Sleep Hours feature. It helps teens and adults step away from the scroll and into a calmer night with guided meditations, soft music, and reminders when it’s time to rest. To turn it on: Go to Settings and Privacy > Screen Time > Sleep Hours Set your bedtime, and let the app help you unwind. Let’s build better sleep habits, together. #TikTokPartner #TikTokMeditation #SleepWell #BetterSleep Try the Meditation in Sleep Hours feature now in your TikTok settings. ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

This sounds like a pretty good idea!

A great one, in fact.

