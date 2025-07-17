Two Exes Keep Living Together After The Breakup, But A Sick Day Gone Wrong Reminds Them They Are Done With Each Other

Nobody likes being sick. Some people handle it better than others.

In this story, it causes two cohabitating exes to remember why they broke up in the first place.

Let’s cough up the deets on this one.

AITA for not asking if my ex-girlfriend wanted food? Long story short but my ex and I broke up and still had to live together for a month (would not recommend). She’s been sick the whole day, and obviously I am still looking after her.

What else can you do?

She was telling me that she was hungry so I asked her what she wanted to eat and she said that she can’t really eat anything but was still really hungry. Anyways I start browsing UberEats options and I list her options and she says none of them is appealing. I’m starting to get hungry at this point, and the reason I didn’t eat earlier was because she went to get a massage and told me to wait for her after to eat together.

Alright so, starting to seem clear that one partner is difficult here. How will ex-BF cope?

While I’m looking at food options, she calls her friends and tells them how she is sick and how she is sooo hungry but can’t think of anything to eat. Anyways, I just decided to just order some sushi for myself, and I’d just give her some sushi pieces when it got here. She found out I ordered without her so she got really sad and started crying, so I quickly told her I can go get her some food or she can go look at UberEats options herself and pick out something she wanted.

Oh boy. I mean, being sick sucks. But so does trying to take care of someone.

She said it would be a waste for her to order food because she’d just take a few bites and not be able to finish it. My sushi came and she didn’t have any, and now we’re going to bed and she’s still annoyed. AITA for ordering food without her?

Well, a lot to unpack here.

What do the comments think?

One person says, she got a massage, but not the message… it’s over.

Another person says, she’s walking all over you even if she is sick.

Another person says, you can’t please everyone… especially not your impossible ex.

Someone else is like… maybe remember you’re not dating anymore?

Another comment points out that this ex might not be over it.

These exes did not make a clean exit.

