Two Expectant Mothers Picked The Same Sentimental Middle Name For Their Child, And Their Friendship Faced Unexpected Tension

Choosing baby names can bring out all kinds of emotions, especially when family names are involved.

So when two friends ended up choosing the same middle name for their child, things got awkward fast.

AITA for using a family name for my baby’s middle name, even though it’s the same as a friend’s baby’s middle name? I recently shared with a friend my fiancé and I’s dream name for the baby we’re expecting, and it contains family names from both of our families.

She later texted me to ask if I was really using our planned middle name because it was the same as the middle name she had picked out for her baby. The middle name we both had picked is extremely common and happens to be a family name for both my friend and me.

My fiancé and I don’t see any issue with our kids having the same middle name—maybe a first name, but not a middle name—especially since the name holds meaning to both of us. She was upset over it, and after I was hesitant to give up my family name, she passively aggressively said she’d change her baby’s name so they’re not the same.

I can kind of see where she’s coming from because I know she’s upset that we’re pregnant at the same time and said she just wants her own middle name. But it breaks my heart to think about not being able to honor my specific family members with that name since it’s been my dream since before I was pregnant, or being blamed for her “having” to change her baby’s name. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

At the end of the day, she has every right to honor her family, no matter what her friend thinks.

