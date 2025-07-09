Two Sisters Choose The Same Name For Their Babies, And One Sister Thinks This Is A Really Big Problem

Choosing a baby name is a deeply personal decision for many parents.

AITA if I don’t change the name of my unborn baby after my sister gave her baby the same name? I found out I was pregnant and due in July 2025. My sister gave birth to her baby in February 2025. I announced my pregnancy to her back in December 2024. I also announced the gender and the name.

This woman discovered that her sister used the name she announced for her baby.

I found out then that she had chosen the same name for her baby boy. She has had three other children for which she never announced the name. Since then, she has been pressuring me to change the name because it causes her panic attacks and anxiety.

She and he husband chose the name even before they got pregnant.

She says two cousins born 5 months apart with the same name may create rivalry. My husband and I had chosen this name prior to conception and announced it to everyone (family and friends) without knowing her intentions. I am now eight months pregnant, and I have been calling my baby by this name since the beginning.

They don’t want to choose another name, but they’re considering her sister’s condition.

I don’t want to change the name. Neither does my husband. For context, her baby was born with some kidney issues and had to have surgery at ten weeks old, so she has been especially sensitive.

She thinks the name isn’t a major issue.

Personally, I feel for her, but I don’t see this name thing as a major issue. I don’t want to change the name of my baby because she has anxiety over this. Am I the jerk?

It’s okay for cousins to have the same name.

There are millions of baby names to choose from.

