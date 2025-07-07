UPS Driver Warns Homeowners About Being Able To Read Your House Numbers, And He’s Got One Simple Trick To Fix It

Have you ever been trying to find a specific house or apartment, but the numbers are hard to see, so you end up looking like a total creep just walking up and down the street peering at everyone’s buildings?

Now imagine that was your job and you’ll be in the shoes of UPS driver and TikTok user @austin_ups:

“Homeowners, I’m about to give you the best advice ever. When you go to either paint your house or build a new house, listen carefully, cause it’s gonna be the best decision you make when going about this.”

“Whenever you paint your house, whenever you build your house, and you go to buy numbers at Lowe’s or Walmart or wherever you go to get your numbers, one trick you need to know.”

“You get any color besides the one that your house is.”

It’s not just for ease of deliveries, either. It could literally save your life.

Light it up, too.

No such thing as too many numbers.

Or too big.

So get out there and make your home known!

