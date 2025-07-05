Walmart Worker Ran Errands In Uniform And Was Mistaken For Staff Everywhere From McDonalds To The Laundromat

Some people see a uniform and automatically assume the person works there.

So, what would you do if people kept assuming you worked at every store you walked into, just because you forgot to take off your work vest?

Would you help them anyway?

Or would you ignore them and walk away?

In the following story, one Walmart employee finds themselves in this exact situation and shares the ridiculous things people have expected them to do.

Here’s the full story.

Can you read So, I work at Walmart, and sometimes I run errands after work. Sometimes I forget to take off my vest or just decide to screw it and leave it on since all of my stuff is in the pockets. Anyways, even when I’m at somewhere OBVIOUSLY not Walmart, like the post office, the laundromat, or even McDonald’s, people think I work there!!!

It’s very frustrating for them.

Like, can you not see the Walmart spark on the vest??? The word Walmart written on my name tag??? And then they get rude about it. No, I’m not going to load your laundry, you lazy lard. I’m also not a ketchup dispenser. DON’T HAND YOUR KID’S DIAPER TO ME!!! (all things that have happened in the last two months lol)

Yikes! That does sound a little frustrating!

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person refuses to wear work clothes in public.

Here’s someone who experiences something similar.

According to this person, they hope he got loud with the diaper lady.

That’s just crazy!

He should change clothes before going into a store, because that’s all way too much to deal with.

A hoodie, maybe.

