Whale Waste May Be Responsible For Restoring Life In Oceanic Deserts And Slowing Climate Change

When you go swimming in the ocean, there are many things you don’t want to think about. Are there sharks in the area? How many humans have died in the surrounding waters, leaving their bodies behind? How many whales (and other animals) use the ocean as their bathroom every day?

Sure, life can be pretty gross if you think about it, but the reality is, all of these things are important parts of the natural cycle that takes place in the world’s oceans. Recently, a study looked at exactly how whale waste impacts the oceans, and it might make you feel better about swimming through their toilets. The study was published in Nature Communications.

First, it is important to be aware of the fact that the ocean is not necessarily filled with life. In fact, there are many regions of the ocean that are similar to deserts on land, with very little life at all. This is often because one or more nutrients are missing from those areas, which makes it so life can’t take hold.

In the oceans, two of the necessary nutrients are phosphorus and nitrogen. Conveniently enough, whale waste is loaded with nitrogen (and to a lesser extent, phosphorus but that comes more from seabirds and fish). So, when whales migrate around the world to feed, have babies, and just live their lives, they are bringing with them massive amounts of these essential nutrients required to support life.

Big whales can urinate as much as 950 liters (250 gallons) per day. Most of that is just water, which really doesn’t have much of an effect on the ocean for obvious reasons. The other nutrients, however, are spread out along their path and help other organisms to survive.

Depending on the organism, the nutrients can help to allow for photosynthesis or other natural functions so that life can grow, live, reproduce, and die. It is all part of the larger ‘circle of life’ that keeps things going.

Trying to estimate exactly how much waste is released throughout the oceans, where it goes, and how it is used is nearly impossible. Prior to the widespread whaling that took place in the 19th and 20th centuries, however, it is likely that many parts of the ocean that are without much life today would have had many plants and animals living in them.

Fortunately, efforts have been made to protect whales around the world, and with lots of success. If the number of whales in the oceans can recover to the point where they were before they were hunted, the oceans could become much healthier.

Interestingly, the life that is able to develop thanks to these whales will then go on to absorb carbon from the air and capture it, thus reducing greenhouse gases and helping to combat climate change. This, of course, will further make the oceans healthier so that they can support even more life.

So, to put it simply, more whales in the oceans is good for us all.

