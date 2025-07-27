What Is A “Tomato Girl Fantasy?” A Shopper Stumbled Upon The Phrase And Wonders What’s Going On.
by Ben Auxier
When I say the words “Tomato Girl Fantasy,” what comes to your mind?
No seriously, what? Because for me the only thing popping up is a some kind of ironically hot Veggie Tales cosplay.
Let’s see if we can make sense of this with a video from TikTok user @spam.cgwaffle.for.fans:
“I’m sorry what?” reads the caption.
“I don’t know a single person who wants a tomato girl fantasy.”
Maybe capitalism is just over now?
@spam.cgwaffle.for.fans
i laughed out loud😭 #fyp #viral #forupage
Let’s pause and think this over.
Brand entered the chat.
Is this a compliment?
On the other hand, some were into it.
Like, REALLY into it.
None of this gets me any closer to understanding what’s being said.
We really are a purely vibe-based culture now, huh?
