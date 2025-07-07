Her Husband Posted A Photo Of Her Online, And He Didn’t Take His Wife’s Horrified Criticism Well At All

All relationships go through ups and downs – but when you choose to ride the rollercoaster of life hand in hand, through the rough patches and the good, little else matters.

AITA for telling my husband that I don’t like the photo he posted of me for our anniversary? Recently it was our four year wedding anniversary, and my husband posted a photo to his Instagram story to say happy anniversary to me. However, it is the exact photo that I’ve told him twice before that I do not like. He has plenty if other photos especially more recent ones. So my instant reaction was shock and I said “Oh, I don’t like that photo! Thank you though.”

He didn’t hear me say “but thank you though,” so his reaction was “Oh wow, I just wont post anything.” I responded with a giggle and an “okay.” We were sitting at the restaurant waiting for food and I said, “Why are you so mad at me? It was just a reaction to a photo I don’t like, that I’ve told you before I don’t like.” He replied, “It’s just not nice, but I’ll get over it,” or something along those lines.

I said, “I wasn’t getting mad, I just was shocked you chose the photo you know I don’t like. Can we not make this such a big deal?”

The food came and we ate and somewhat enjoyed it considering the conversation that we’d just had. Then we left and he said he was mad because, for someone who used to complain that he never posted about me, now he was making the effort and I still complained. I do admit that I used to get upset with him for not posting about me – especially since I posted about him a lot. But I have since grown from that and no longer complain. I just don’t like ugly photos of myself being posted online.

The last time he posted that exact photo I let him know nicely that I felt that I looked ugly, but that he didn’t have to delete it. I explained that I hadn’t said anything about any of that in a very long time, and I was not expecting him to post about me at all. I understand he’s making the effort, but it’s frustrating and his effort seems performative. He should know that’s a photo I don’t like, and its frustrating that he doesn’t care enough to remember its one I don’t like. He then said thats it shouldn’t matter what it looks like, I should just be grateful for the effort.

I said I was grateful, and I said thank you, but I was just letting him know that this was the exact photo that I’ve told him before I do not like. I suggested he deletes the photo so he doesn’t accidentally post it again, and he got more mad and left me at the waterfront. He then text me saying he was leaving to go home (a 15 minute car ride away), to which I said “um okay.” I was left in the city on my own at 6:45pm; I checked his location and he actually was on his way home. I messaged saying I didn’t think he’d actually leave and that I’d uber home when ready. He then returned to pick me up. AITA?

There are some serious communication issues with this couple.

It’s clear that her husband is just trying his best to put a smile on her face and celebrate their anniversary, so it’s no wonder he got upset when she was so rejecting of his efforts.

But it’s understandable that she feels unheard when she’s expressed her distaste for the particular photo in the past.

This person agreed that both partners were in the wrong here.

And others thought their pettiness was well matched, albeit concerning.

However, this Redditor highlighted the husband’s problematic behavior in particular.

There’s something not right here.

