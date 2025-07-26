Her Wife Told Her to Rest, So She Decided To Take The Command Seriously And Didn’t Get Out Of Bed

Imagine being tired and not feeling well after fasting for a test at the doctor’s office. Would you eat something and try to go on with your day as normal, or would you go home and rest?

In today’s story, one woman decides to go home and rest, but when her wife tells her just how important it is to rest, she takes resting to the extreme!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Lighthearted Malicious Compliance – Spending the Day in Bed My (F) wife made a joke yesterday about me being more “obedient” because I was giving her a hard time and asking truly silly questions. We had a good laugh about it. Today I had my gestational diabetes test and I did not react well to the fasting and all that sugar. I ended up calling her and she suggested I take the day off and rest as she’s working from home today and can keep an eye on me if needed. She made a big deal of me needing to rest as we also had a packed weekend.

She decided to take resting seriously!

I came home, crashed for a few hours, and asked her to bring me some food in bed. She did and made a comment like “so you’re just going to stay in bed all day?” To which I smiled and replied “Well..I was told to rest and you’re the one who wished for a more obedient wife” She’s now resigned herself to her fate of refilling my water bottle and bringing me alternating sweet and savory snacks. I love this woman.

I mean, might as well rest if you’re told to rest!

