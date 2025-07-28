Student Is Singled Out By The English Teacher, So They Find A Creative Way To Get Their Work Done And Get One Over On The Teacher

I don’t know about you, but I definitely had teachers in school who loved me and some who had it out for me.

In this story, an English teacher has a vendetta against a student… and the student figures out a clever way to beat Mrs. Owl at her own game.

“You can go to the library” – sure! So I’ve had a long (and honestly exhausting) history with my English teacher — let’s call her Mrs. Owl.

She’s always had it out for me, to the point of openly criticizing my religion in class and constantly trying to catch me slipping up. Spoiler: she never really succeeds. Anyway, in our 45-minute English class yesterday, we were given a writing assignment. I finished early and, after explicitly asking, I got permission to start my chemistry homework.

All good, right? Not for long. Mrs. Owl starts doing her rounds and sees my English paper. Suddenly, she tells me to tear it up and redo the whole thing.

No explanation. I ask why. No answer. I ask again, and finally she mutters that I didn’t start on a fresh page — I had one line of rough planning at the top. I offered to just tape a clean piece of paper over it. Seemed reasonable to me. Apparently not.

Now she says it’s because I didn’t use subheadings. Except I did. I showed her. Then it’s about formatting. I compared mine to my partner’s — we followed the exact same format. Pointed that out too. She got super defensive and doubled down: “Redo everything.” With 10 minutes left in class. So naturally, I take my sweet time and don’t redo it in 10 minutes.

As class ends, she only tells me (even though several students weren’t done) to submit my work by the end of the day. I ask if I can go to the library to finish it. She smirks and goes, “You can.” Note: we’re not normally allowed to skip classes like that, so it was clearly sarcastic. Cue malicious compliance.

I skip my next class (Chemistry — ironic), and head straight to the library. I finish the assignment properly and submit it to her desk, exactly as instructed. Fast-forward — I get called in by the school admin (I’m not even sure what her official title is, but she handles complaints and disciplinary stuff). She asks why I skipped class. I explain that Mrs. Owl gave me permission to go to the library.

Guess who gets called in? Mrs. Owl. The second she walks in, she flips into defensive mode. Flat-out denies she ever gave me permission. Then, she randomly throws in that I “always skip my first-period classes,” which is a total lie. I calmly explained everything.

How she told me I had to finish it by the end of the day. How she told me to go to the library. How she singled only me out even though others were also unfinished. Oh, and how the other students got a whole extra day and were allowed to use ChatGPT. Luckily, some of my classmates had my back. They backed up everything — even bringing up her usual favoritism and history of targeting me.

(I wasn’t expecting them to go that far, but hey, not complaining.) Watching her slowly turn red and get flustered in front of admin was chef’s kiss satisfying. My parents? They were thrilled. They’ve had enough of her too and were proud I stood up for myself. I expect she’s going to be extremely quiet around me from now on (it’s a blessing).

Sometimes, you gotta put a little English on it.

