Wire Seller Ditched Their Deal For More Money, So Buyer Outsmarted Him With A Petty Plan That Paid Off Perfectly

Seller had my cousin and I drive an hour for a sale, cancels sale. I made seller drive 2 hours for nothing and cousin ends up winning big time. About 5 years ago, my cousin who was stationed in the Air Base decided to live with us. He loves to shop around, and according to him, things are cheaper down here.

So one day he comes to me and asks if I want to drive down an hour to pick up a bundle of 12-2 copper wire. Can’t remember the quantity, but it was more than 15. At the time, we were working on my house doing small projects, and we saw how the price of things was creeping up, so he wanted to buy before they got insanely expensive—which they did.

So we drive down about an hour, and the seller texts my cousin and tells him that the deal is off and someone else is paying “top dollar.” My cousin is ticked off at this point, and we drive back. He asks me to stop at a convenience store to buy a couple of beers. He was angry, and then he was bummed out.

So I told him: What if I make him drive up an hour to make him waste his time? Not long ago I bought something off OfferUp as well, and the Home Depot we met up at came to mind.

So I text the guy, offered close to full price for them. He got excited—he replied seconds after every text. He texts me saying he’s at the Home Depot, and I block him. He messages my cousin to ask if he’s still interested. My cousin says yes, but for slightly less money. The guy drives the wire to my house, unloads it for my cousin, and leaves. Cousin wasn’t sad anymore.

