Woman Asked Her Mom To Meet Halfway For Lunch, But Her Mom Refused Saying She Couldn’t Drink Wine If She Had To Drive

Balancing family time with personal well-being can be challenging.

Imagine meeting your mom for lunch every Saturday, but your mom lives an hour and a half away. Would you be okay with making the drive every Saturday, or would you occasionally want her to meet you halfway?

This woman always has a scheduled lunch with her mom, where she drives all the way to her mom’s place, but ever since she got an office job, she suggested that they meet halfway instead.

Her mom doesn’t like this idea.

AITA for Asking my Mom to meet me half way for lunch sometimes? I (31F) and my mom (65F) always have lunch on Saturdays when she doesn’t travel. My parents are retired and they travel a lot. The times they don’t, I pick my mom up and we go to lunch. I live about an hour away. I don’t mind the drive because, for years, I have worked remote.

This woman recently got an office job.

What has changed is recently I got a job that requires in-office full time. The office is near my parents, so during the week, I see them at least once during the work week. I also have an autoimmune disease, so the drive takes a lot out of me doing it 6 days a week. Also, the fact is, when I go to lunch, it’s not just 4 hours out of my day.

Often, their “lunch” date takes about 8 hours in total.

My mom likes to take her time getting ready, so we leave usually an hour after I get to my parents’. Then after lunch, my mom wants to run her errands. I leave my house at 11 and don’t get home until 7. Our lunch takes on average 8 hours on Saturday.

So, she suggested that she and her mom meet halfway.

I recently told my mom that, sometimes, I want to meet halfway between our houses. There’s this great restaurant/shopping area 30 minutes away from each of us. My mom is not happy about this request. She said she can’t drink then. Usually, she and I have a glass of wine or two at lunch.

She said she drinks wine and can still drive.

I said, well, I make the drive. Her answer was I’m young and it doesn’t affect me as much. My dad (68M) drives my parents everywhere after dinners or wine tastings. When I asked what about dad, she said it doesn’t affect him for some reason.

She and her boyfriend go to his grandmother’s house every Sunday.

Here’s where I might be the jerk. My BF (30M) and I always go to his grandma’s house for dinner every Sunday. We are there for an hour to an hour and a half. They live 15 minutes from my parents.

Her mom is upset because they can drive to his grandmother’s house but not to hers.

My BF drives every time. We leave the house by 4 and get home 7 to 7:30. My mom’s upset that I will go to that, but make her drive 30 minutes to meet me sometimes. AITA?

Her situation has changed now that she has to drive to work instead of working from home. Her mom needs to accept that.

Setting boundaries for your health doesn’t make you selfish—it makes you human.

