Woman Couldn’t Stand Her Mom’s Controlling Boyfriend, So She Asked Her Not To Bring Him To Her Graduation

High school graduation is a huge milestone, and it's worth celebrating.

What would you do if your mom wanted to bring someone to your graduation who you really didn't like? Would you deal with it, or would you stand your ground?

This young woman recently graduated from high school.

She asked her mom not to bring her boyfriend to the graduation ceremony, and that caused a lot of family drama.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for not letting my mom come to my graduation because she wanted to bring the man I hate? I (17F) recently graduated from high school. We had a graduation ceremony where we could invite close family. I'd been looking forward to this event for a long time because the past few years have been rough. I had to deal with school stress, family issues, and anxiety.

This was supposed to be my moment to finally relax and my turn to feel proud of myself.

This young woman can't stand her mom's boyfriend.

My mom (42F) has been dating a man I honestly can't stand. He's never been physically abusive, but he constantly makes belittling "jokes."

He tries to control my mom. He also gets involved in my business, and acts like he's my dad. He's not, and never will be!

Her mom told her he's part of her life now.

I've asked my mom multiple times not to bring him to family events because I just feel awful around him. She always says, "He's part of my life. You'll have to get used to it."

Her mom refused to go to her graduation without him.

I told her I didn't want him at my graduation. So she got upset and said, "If he's not welcome, then I won't come either." I said, "Okay," and invited my aunt, my mom's sister. I'm really close to my aunt. We had a lovely time.

Her mom felt excluded when she was uninvited.

Now, my mom is telling everyone how ungrateful I am and how I excluded her from a major life event. Some relatives have started texting me saying I went too far. But I just didn't want my day to be ruined. AITA?

She shouldn't feel forced to celebrate with someone she doesn't like.

Let's find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

The mom excluded herself, says this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person offers some honest advice.

Another user blames the mom.

And lastly, short and simple.

Don't complain about your own choices.

