Woman Forgot To Lock The Bathroom Door, So Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend Accidentally Walked In On Her While She Was Getting Dressed

Even the strongest friendships can be shaken by misunderstandings.

How would you react if your boyfriend accidentally walked in on your best friend when she was in the bathroom? Would you be mad at your boyfriend, mad at your best friend, or think it’s no big deal because accidents happen?

This woman was staying at her best friend’s house and forgot to lock the bathroom door.

Her best friend’s boyfriend accidentally opened the door and walked in.

While she thought nothing of it, her best friend freaked out. Is her friend overreacting, or is she underreacting?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for not locking the door while showering while staying at my best friends house? So, this happened recently, and now I’m questioning if I was in the wrong. I (26F) was staying at my best friend’s (26F) house for a few days while I was in town. I’ve known her for years, and we’re really close, so I felt completely comfortable staying there.

This woman was using the bathroom when her friend’s boyfriend walked in.

One day, I was taking a shower in her bathroom, and I didn’t think to lock the door afterward. When I finished, I was drying off and getting ready. Then, her boyfriend (27M) accidentally walked in.

He apologized, and she thought nothing of it.

He immediately apologised and left as soon as he realised what happened. It was clearly an honest mistake, and I thought nothing of it. Accidents happen, right?

Her best friend freaked out when she heard what happened.

But my best friend completely flipped out when she found out. She was so mad, she actually cancelled our dinner plans for the evening. She said I was being careless and disrespectful by not locking the door. I tried to explain that it wasn’t intentional and that her boyfriend was very respectful about it. But she was still furious and said I didn’t think about how this could make her feel.

She believes she didn’t do anything wrong.

Honestly, I was kind of caught off guard. I didn’t think it was a huge deal, but now I’m feeling bad because she was so upset. After she cancelled dinner, I ended up going out by myself and had a lonely dinner. I’ve been friends with her for so long, and I just want things to be okay between us, but I also feel like I didn’t do anything wrong.

It was an accident. I can understand why her friend is upset, but she is overreacting.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Chill, sis. Everyone makes honest mistakes.

