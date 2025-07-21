Woman Got Fed Up With Her Neighbor Stealing Her Handicapped Parking Spot, So She Found A Petty Way To Get Even

Sharing parking spots with strangers can be challenging, especially if you are handicapped.

What would you do if you really needed a handicapped parking spot, but one of your neighbors kept parking there?

This woman had rightfully secured a handicapped spot in front of her home, but her upstairs neighbor kept using it.

She’d had enough, and so, she found a couple ways to get even.

Read the full story below to find out more.

She wouldn’t share handicapped parking spot I lived in a city, in a 3-family home. I secured a handicapped parking spot in front of the house. Then, the upstairs lady was using it, and I was annoyed. She would take it every day if she could.

This woman shoveled snow onto the windshield of the lady’s car.

City hall said they would only authorize one spot per address, so I was screwed. So one day, the snow was melting, and it got messy and slushy. It was going to be frigid overnight. I heaved a shovel full of slush onto the windshield and let mother nature do the rest.

She also asked the city to remove the handicapped sign on the street.

But that’s not all. I moved several months later. I called the city to remove the handicapped sign from the street. This was about 20 years ago, but I still feel very satisfied.

OP was sure upset about that parking spot!

Let’s check out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Revenge is best served cold and frozen!

