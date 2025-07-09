Woman Is Scared Of Getting Pregnant And Would Rather Adopt Than Give Birth, But Her Mom Relies On Her In Order To Have “Biological” Grandkids

Becoming a parent should be a personal decision, not an obligation.

If you were your mom’s only chance of having biological grandkids, would you give her biological grandkids even if you were scared of being pregnant, or would you tell her she’s going to have to settle for adopted grandkids?

Am I selfish for not wanting biological kids? I’m (21F) scared of being pregnant. It would drastically change my body (maybe for good), but without my control, it just feels scary. And I’m afraid of complications and how it could affect my mental health.

It was really complicated for my mom, and I just don’t want to go through that. My sister (18F) recently found out she has a condition. It’s impossible for her to have biological kids.

My mom made it clear that she having grandkids is on me now. She’s really adamant about how it must be biological because adopted kids are “broken.” I can imagine being a mom, maybe through adoption or foster care at some point.

But I can’t imagine being pregnant. I’d rather not be a mom at all than going through pregnancy. Am I a jerk if I don’t give my mom kids since I am the only one that can? Am I selfish? Am I broken since I don’t want to be pregnant?

Your body, your future, your choice. Period.

