Spanish-Speaking Employee Was Flagged By Her Boss For Making Personal Phone Calls At Work, But When She Noticed Her Other Coworkers Did It Without Consequences, She Wondered If Prejudice Was Really To Blame

Getting singled out for something everyone around you does freely is frustrating, so when the only difference is the language you are speaking, it’s hard to not ask questions.

So when one Spanish-speaking woman was told by her boss to keep her personal calls to a minimum while coworkers made calls freely all day long, she started wondering if it was a sign of larger workplace inequality.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I say something because my boss asked me to keep my personal calls to a minimum? Well, I’ll keep it short and sweet. My native tongue is Spanish, and I work in the USA. My family speaks Spanish.

This employee doesn’t see any problem with making calls on the clock.

I would call them like once a week, maybe twice a week — no more — during work hours. Nothing out of the ordinary, since everybody here makes phone calls. I work close to the front desk, but also next to dispatch, so it is loud all day.

In fact, her other coworkers do it too.

My coworker makes phone calls and he is loud. People in other offices make phone calls. Some people spend the whole day talking to their significant other — yes, I’m not joking.

But then she starts to feel singled out by her boss.

Today my boss came to my office and told me to keep my personal calls to a minimum, because I’m next to the front desk. I told him I only call my family once a week, and he repeated himself. I asked him if that means no phone calls, and he repeated himself.

Now she’s wondering what’s really going on here.

My question is — and I’m guessing the reason he mentioned it is because I’m speaking in Spanish to my family. WIBTA if I say something to my boss?

Everyone’s felt slighted by their boss from time to time, but with situations like these, it’s best to tread as lightly as possible.

What did the comment section have to say?

Following the rules often means keeping your job.

This redditor finds this behavior extremely unprofessional.

It’s work, not a social hour.

If a rule is going to be enforced, it should be enforced evenly.

The timing may have felt personal, but the rule itself was reasonable.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.