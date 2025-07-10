Girlfriend Likes To Imitate Her Favorite Actress’s Accent, But Her Boyfriend Thinks It Makes Her Sound Snobby

Have you ever heard someone’s accent and tried to imitate it?

Would it bother you if your girlfriend imitated someone else’s accent all the time, talking with an accent that is not her own when she’s out in public?

The man in this story shares that his girlfriend imitates the accent of her favorite actress, and it really bothers him.

Is he wrong to feel this way, or should she stop talking with a fake accent?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my girlfriend that her using her accent in public alienates people from her? AITA for telling my girlfriend that her using her accent in public alienates people from her? So, my (27M) girlfriend (26F) and I are huge movie buffs; we are cinephiles and that’s actually how we first met, through Letterboxd. We watch a lot of classic movies together, from the 30’s and the 40’s. (Sidenote: People, do not be afraid to watch old black-and-white films, please. Some of them can feel just as funny and affecting as new films).

His girlfriend particularly loves one actress.

Now, on to the real problem. My GF’s a huge fan of Katharine Hepburn, and insists on watching at least one of her movies every other day. However, recently, she’s started imitating her speech patterns and mannerisms.

This isn’t a typical accent.

For anyone who’s interested, Katharine Hepburn didn’t speak in an organic American or British accent. It was a weird mix of the two, called the Transatlantic accent. This is what it sounds like. It isn’t an organic or natural accent, but rather one that was taught to upper-class children and media personalities back in the day. My GF has exclusively started to use this accent in public, and with me, and it’s weirding people out, and giving off a sense of entitlement.

She doesn’t seem to care.

What makes it worse is that we’re actually a bit more financially secure compared to our friends, which makes her seem bragging and shameless in front of them. I’ve tried to tell her, but she just ignores me. AITA?

If he’s bothered by it, maybe he could simply tell people that she’s imitating Katherine Hepburn.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person agrees that it’s not cool for her to talk in that accent all the time.

Maybe she’s not doing it on purpose.

Apparently there were a lot of different accents used by older actors and actresses.

Another person points out that the accent probably doesn’t actually make her sound like a snob.

He’s really overreacting.

But also, kinda weird, right?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.