Woman Planned A Big Mother’s Day Dinner For The Moms In Their Family, But Her Sister-In-Law Feels Excluded

Blended families can create complicated dynamics.

When you celebrate Mother’s Day, would you consider someone a mother if they had only recently married someone with a child and didn’t have any children of their own?

On Mother’s Day, this woman decided to celebrate the three moms in their family, but she didn’t count her sister-in-law as one of the moms.

This sparked a heated argument, with people saying her SIL should also be counted as a mom.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not acknowledging my SIL as a mom on Mother’s day? My SIL (22F) recently married the father of my real older sister’s (30F) daughter. My sweet niece, A, is only 8, but has been raised around SIL as her aunt. My relationship with her brother (24M) is not new. We have been together for 11 years. So, SIL has had my family as a part of hers for a long time.

This woman’s family was blindsided when her sister-in-law got married to her niece’s father.

Recently, SIL got married to A’s father (28M) after a day-long engagement. The family was blindsided. I asked SIL if they realized how confusing this was going to be for A now that her aunt is her stepmom. SIL told me I was being dramatic and to move on.

She planned a big dinner for Mother’s Day for the 3 moms in their family.

When Mother’s Day came along, I planned a big dinner for my mom, MIL, and sister. We had a cake ordered with their names on it that read: “Happy Mother’s Day to the 3 Momketeers.” Everyone came on time, and the party was in full swing.

Her sister-in-law called her a jerk for not recognizing her as a mom.

SIL pulled me aside and asked why she wasn’t included in the celebration with the other moms. I stared her in the face and asked why on earth I would do that when she wasn’t a mom.

SIL called me a jerk and said nothing to me the rest of the night.

She had an argument with her niece’s father.

When I got home, I had about 20 messages from A’s dad. He was telling me that she is A’s mom, as well. I told him neither he nor SIL were in the room when A was born, and he had no right to tell me who my niece’s mom is.

She admits that she finds it hard to view her SIL as a “real” mom.

Maybe I am being the jerk, but I don’t feel like I should have to include her in the celebration when she just married this guy and A only knows her as her aunt. Also, I do believe stepmoms are real moms. I am just finding it hard to view her that way.

Now, everyone is saying I should apologize and include her in any other mother-related celebrations. So, AITA?

That is complicated because, technically, she’s not a mom.

Just because roles change overnight doesn’t mean relationships do.

