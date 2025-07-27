Woman Refused To Let Her Boyfriend’s Sister Stay At Their Apartment, So Now He’s Calling Her Selfish

Respect and boundaries are essential in any relationship.

AITA for refusing to let my boyfriend’s sister stay with us after how she treated me? I (18F) have been dating my boyfriend (20M) for three years. We recently moved in together into a small apartment that I pay the majority of the rent for. He pays utilities and groceries. The issue is with his sister (22F), who has never liked me.

From day one, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to talk to me. She ignores me when I say hi and acts like I don’t exist when I’m around. My boyfriend says it’s just her anxiety and not personal. But after three years of this, I’m not buying it. She’s friendly with everyone else, just not me.

Recently, she got into a fight with her roommate and needs a place to crash. My boyfriend immediately offered our place without asking me first. I told him I wasn’t comfortable having her stay here, especially after how she’s treated me.

He got upset and said I was being selfish and unsupportive. Now, things are tense between us. I don’t want to be the bad guy, but I also don’t want to feel unwelcome in my own home. AITA for saying no?

