Woman Relied On Her Dad’s Promise For Food During His Vacation, But Her Dad Changed His Mind And Left Her With Nothing But Frozen Dinners

Agreements between family members should be honored, especially in tough times.

Would you agree to dog sit in exchange for free food? Or would you demand to be paid?

This woman was recently laid off and agreed to care for her dad’s dog while he went on vacation.

Her dad promised to provide food for the two weeks he’d be gone, but he changed his mind a few days before the trip.

Now, she’s left with frozen foods and no available cash. What should she do?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA/ my dad offered to supply me food while they go on vacation My (20F) parents are going on vacation. A few months ago, we were discussing about this trip. My dad offered that instead of paying me for taking care of his dog, he would supply food for their two-week trip. Their trip is now in two days, and two days ago, my dad informed me that he wasn’t going to be helping with food.

This woman was left with frozen foods in the freezer, which won’t last for 2 weeks.

I was just laid off from my job, which he knows. He waited to inform me until I had no other option besides eating the food in the freezer. That consists of two frozen pizzas, two bags of frozen chicken patties, and a bunch of assorted meat, which I have no idea what to do with. This is supposed to last me two weeks.

She’s upset and doesn’t know how to make this work.

Obviously, I am looking for employment and have multiple interviews lined up, but I wouldn’t receive a first paycheck until, well, after they get back. AITA for being upset at him?

If he’s not supplying food as he promised, he needs to pay her so she can buy her own food.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s more advice from this person.

Finally, this user thinks the dad sucks.

How could any parent leave their child without enough food?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.