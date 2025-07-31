Woman Was Bullied By Her Sister-In-Law, So She And Her Husband Decided Not To Give Her A Gift For Her Birthday

Giving birthday gifts should not be forced.

If your toxic sister-in-law bullied you, would you still get her a birthday present?

This woman was emotionally affected by her sister-in-law’s toxic behavior which led to serious mental health struggles.

Because of this, she and her husband decided not to give her a gift on her birthday, but now her sister-in-law is mad at them again.

Should they have given her a gift to keep the peace?

Check out the full story below .

AITA for not giving my SIL a gift for her birthday? I (30F) and my husband (32M) decided to create a handwritten card for my sister-in-law’s (43F) birthday. Instead of giving her a gift, we would send her the card just to be polite on her birthday. We usually give her a gift, but this year, she has bullied me, my husband, and some members of the family.

This woman’s sister-in-law had been harassing them and making false accusations.

She has been harassing us all. She makes delusional situations that are false. Because of this and some words that have been said, we decided to set a boundary between us and her. Coincidentally, her birthday fell during the time of our conflict.

They still decided to give her something for her birthday though.

But instead of completely ignoring her birthday, we decided to acknowledge it and gave her a handwritten card instead. My husband initially wanted to just send her a text, but I thought it would be much better to do this in writing on a card.

Her sister-in-law got upset.

She was upset that she did not receive any gifts at all. She even said that she has given us a nice and expensive Jellycat for my husband’s birthday as well as an expensive Coach bracelet on my birthday. She emphasized that she got nothing, when in fact, she is his sister.

She got depressed and had to take medications because of what her SIL did to them.

She also made sure to mention that she does not give gifts so she can get something back, but it’s just the thought. On my side, she has bullied me and sent me into depression and anxiety, enough to get me diagnosed with the disorder and take medications for it. Hence, we chose to set a boundary from the harassment me and my husband received.

Now, she’s wondering if they should have just given her a gift.

I thought that giving her a gift feels wrong in this situation. A polite and nice card felt much better because I am still not okay. But it seems she had something to say about it again. Are we both in the wrong for not giving her a gift?

Why would you give a bully a gift?

You can’t expect to get something if you’ve hurt the people who care for you.

