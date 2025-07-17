Woman’s Sister Dropped Out Of College And Went On To Have Five Kids, But Now She’s Upset That She’s Majoring In The Same Course She Dropped

We all wish we could try a few alternatives before making a final decision, but often in life, you can’t.

AITA for telling my sister it’s not my fault she became a mom instead of going to college? My sister (28F) had a good thing going, after high school, she went to college for sales and finance to do real estate. She was 17 when she got into college because she graduated early. She got in the mix with her boyfriend. At that time her boyfriend was 36 and they met because he was at a college party and he got to her. No one could tell her anything about him.

It was crazy because she was deep in love with him, our parents did not approve of this relationship because they thought it would ruin her future. She ghosted everyone, no one knew that she dropped out until two weeks later. She wasn’t leaving her boyfriend and no one could stop her. She only dropped out because he wanted her to and I guess made her believe college wasn’t good enough. My sister is very gullible and believes anything if you sound sincere about it.

She stopped calling everyone, if we called them, her phone would go right to voicemail. Anyways, she has 5 kids with her husband now, still going strong, recently had her baby on Mother’s Day. I barely talk to her, off and on. She used to be fun to be around but she finds fun in being with her kids and that’s good, she cooks all day, cleans, washes clothes, lost many friends.

Now that I’m in college, I study finance as well. My sister didn’t know because she never cared to ask because she has her own family now. I was surprised to get a call from her, we ended up having a deep conversation. That’s why she finally asked what I was doing in college… I told her I was doing finances for real estate and I guess something just clicked.

She asked why I was copying her, which was so random for her to ask. I told her I wasn’t copying her, but she threw multiple questions at me. She then asked if I thought I was better than her because I’m taking her spot. It was weird because she was going crazy, I was trying to calm down the situation, but she added to it. She was projecting on me, saying that I’m never going to be in her spot.

I told her it wasn’t my fault she became a mom and didn’t finish college. I made her cry. She called our mom, my mom told me what an ******* I was being and of course, I second guessed myself, so I might be wrong. AITA?

