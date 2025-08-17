A Brand New Employee Said She Was Laid Off On The Second Day Of Her New Job. – ‘We had a really short window between your start date and this decision.’

Well, that was quick!

A woman named Rosemary took to TikTok and showed viewers what happened on only her second day on the job…

And it wasn’t pretty!

Rosemary’s video showed her live on a Zoom call…and the text overlay on the video reads, “Watch me get laid off on Day 2.”

She told viewers, “Day Two of my new job, and I have a quick chat in two minutes with an executive and HR. So, I might be getting laid off on my second day.”

One of Rosemary’s new co-workers said that she was “extremely ungrateful” about having to lay her off.

The woman added, “I know you just started and unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of conversations right up until the last minute. I’m sorry to say that your role has been impacted.”

The woman continued, “We had a really short window between your start date and this decision and we felt it was better to have you start and have access to health insurance and kind of, all of the benefits that would come with you know starting with the organization versus rescinding the offer.”

Rosemary replied, “This has been so unexpected I would really appreciate a full two months, so I’m wondering if there’s any way that I can get two extra weeks of pay.”

The woman on the other end of the call said she didn’t know about that, but that she’d look into it for Rosemary.

Well, that sucks…

Check out the video.

She probably didn’t even have time to fill out her paperwork!

