A Coworker Stole Their Parking Spot, So They Parked Behind Him And Made Him Wait All Day Before He Finally Took A Taxi Home

As the classic saying goes…

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!

And I’d also like to add that you should never, EVER mess with someone’s parking spot.

Okay, now that we have that cleared up, read on and see how this person got petty revenge on a co-worker who took their parking space.

Made him wait all day. “My company let you choose between two option when you get employed here, ether you take the option to have all you public transport reimbursed, or you got a parking spot in the underground building. Last week one of my coworker asked me if he can take my spot for this morning. Told him I’ll back in office at 10 am and need my spot at this time for the day having a few meetings. He told me to not worry. Cue today at 10 am.

Come on, dude!

Nobody in sight, he don’t answer my calls so I wait till 10:20 still nobody so I park as close as I can behind him and leave it here already late for my meeting. He starts to call me at 3 PM to leave. 5 hours after the time I told him I needed my space. So I told him I’m in a meeting and can’t move.

Sorry, pal!

He start to spam me at 3:30 to get my car out the way, I was taking a coffee break with another coworker and let him know I still was in meeting. At 5 PM (2hours ago) after 12 missed call from him, a coworker told me he had leave the building and called a taxi. Leave at 5:10 PM and let the building management that someone is in my spot since this morning. Will see tomorrow how it goes. Take my time, I’ll take yours.”

That guy had a looooooooong day at work.

