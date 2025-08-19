A Company’s Primary Tech System Failed Multiple Times, And The IT Desk Was Completely Useless

There are many healthy ways to handle a bad day at work. Meditate, go for a run, try again tomorrow, etc.

Or, you could vent on the internet, like this one person did about their unbelievably frustrating day.

My main till had to be restarted 10 times today

I work in a small pet food/supplies store that’s owned by a large corporation. We have two tills and one of them is our main till, which means when it goes offline, so does our secondary till.

Oh goodness, it always comes back to being owned and operated by a large corporation.

This morning I came in to open the store to find both till had maintenance errors. When the tills are down before opening, I can’t do anything, including opening the cash drawer to count the float.

Yikes, what a way to start the day.

So I had to call our help desk to get them to reboot the system for me. I was 15 minutes late opening the store this morning.

How is it that the Help Desk seems to always be able to do everything except actually help?

I was on the phone with help desk 9 times between 10 am and 4:30. Because not only did my main till keep going offline, but my second till kept randomly restarting. I would call tech support and basically be like,”Hey, it’s me. It’s happened again.”

Squeaky wheel gets the grease…or not…

And they would restart my tills for me. We restated the tills 10 times in an 8 hour period. We essentially ran the shift on one till.

Sheesh. This person deserves a spa day.

Let’s see if Reddit commenters provided the reassurance they needed.

Overall, the online community delivered.

Most were empathetic, others tried to offer their own solutions.

And shuddered at the story’s reminder of the difficulties of retail.

Some even speculated they may have been in the exact same scenario.

Technology increasingly just seems to have a mind of its own.

