August 12, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Costco Shopper Returned The Rotisserie Chicken He Bought Because He Was Grossed Out When He Tried to Eat It

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about chicken

TikTok/@brycehammond4

Rotisserie chickens are all the rage these days, and for good reason!

They’re tasty, they’re convenient, and, most importantly, they’re CHEAP.

But I guess all rotisserie chickens are not created equal…

A TikTokker named Bryce posted a video and showed people why he returned his rotisserie chicken to a Costco store because he wasn’t happy with what he bought.

man talking about costco chicken

TikTok/@brycehammond4

Bryce told viewers, “I’m so disgusted right now with Costco chicken.”

He continued, “I just came back from returning my rotisserie chicken. It was completely infected or has some type of disease. I’ve never seen a chicken this disgusting in my life. I’ve never seen something even close to that foul from any type of animal that I’ve bought anywhere else at any other store.”

And he wasn’t lying…

This chicken looked BAD.

gross chicken from costco

TikTok/@brycehammond4

In the text overlay, Bryce wrote, “This was completely rotted, I barely sliced it open and it was all purple and bloody.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “Be careful with the chickens at Costco. I just got a super nasty surprise when I cut it open.”

YUCK!

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@brycehammond4

Here’s the video.

@brycehammond4

Be careful with the chickens at Costco. I just got a super nasty surprise when I cut it open. #foodtiktok #chicken #fyp

♬ original sound – Bryce

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.22.59 PM A Costco Shopper Returned The Rotisserie Chicken He Bought Because He Was Grossed Out When He Tried to Eat It

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.23.13 PM A Costco Shopper Returned The Rotisserie Chicken He Bought Because He Was Grossed Out When He Tried to Eat It

And this individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.23.24 PM A Costco Shopper Returned The Rotisserie Chicken He Bought Because He Was Grossed Out When He Tried to Eat It

I don’t think anyone would have been brave enough to eat that chicken…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter