A Costco Shopper Returned The Rotisserie Chicken He Bought Because He Was Grossed Out When He Tried to Eat It

Rotisserie chickens are all the rage these days, and for good reason!

They’re tasty, they’re convenient, and, most importantly, they’re CHEAP.

But I guess all rotisserie chickens are not created equal…

A TikTokker named Bryce posted a video and showed people why he returned his rotisserie chicken to a Costco store because he wasn’t happy with what he bought.

Bryce told viewers, “I’m so disgusted right now with Costco chicken.”

He continued, “I just came back from returning my rotisserie chicken. It was completely infected or has some type of disease. I’ve never seen a chicken this disgusting in my life. I’ve never seen something even close to that foul from any type of animal that I’ve bought anywhere else at any other store.”

And he wasn’t lying…

This chicken looked BAD.

In the text overlay, Bryce wrote, “This was completely rotted, I barely sliced it open and it was all purple and bloody.”

The TikTokker wrote in the video’s caption, “Be careful with the chickens at Costco. I just got a super nasty surprise when I cut it open.”

YUCK!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

I don’t think anyone would have been brave enough to eat that chicken…

