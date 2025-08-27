A Couple Jumped Ahead Of Him And His Wife In Line, So She Added Something To Their Checkout So They Had To Wait For A Clerk

Entitled shoppers are the worst. It is only their time that matters somehow.

Check out how this shopper put a couple of entitled teens in their place.

Shopping revenge My wife and son went to the supermarket to get few things. They didn’t have any shopping cart, just couple of things that they could carry in their hands. There were long queues at the normal tills, so, naturally, to skip them they went to self-checkout. The system is that there are 4 self-checkouts and one line for all of them. Line was not long maybe 2-3 people, but by the time they were next in line there were around 10 people behind them.

What happened next is such diva behavior.

So, their turn comes and she was distracted for few seconds, nothing unusual – we’re talking about 4 seconds max. Usually when that happens person behind prompts the next in line and waits for their turn. True sign of civilization. Not this time! A young couple, maybe in their late teens / early twenties, pushes past her and son. Usually she would let it slide, but not this time. She calls out to him and asks does he really think that 10 people behind her are waiting for him to cut past the line? His answer: “Well, you didn’t pay enough attention and weren’t fast enough.”

They got what they had coming to them.

Instead of arguing with the idiot, she calmly swiped one of her items on his till and proceed to the next that became vacant. By the time she finished with her items, he was still waiting on the store clerk to cancel her item. As they went towards the exit he called out to her,”You’re crazy!” She calmly replied, “Well, you didn’t pay enough attention!” and exited.

Here is what folks are saying.

