A Coworker Blocked Them From Getting A Promotion, So They Made Sure Her Interview Was Canceled At The New Place Where They Worked

Block my promotion? I’ll block you from getting hired. “I was working at a large company with plenty of politics. Promotions within a division were reviewed by a group of middle managers in from different departments in that division during a live meeting with the head of the division. I was up for promotion but didn’t get it (I ended up getting it 6 months later but the damage was done – I had sought out other jobs by then, had an offer, and quit).

A couple of my manager-level friends were in the meeting and told me why I got blocked: a manager from another department, who I hadn’t ever worked with, stood up and argued against my promotion probably because this person was upset that a promotion she had put up was successfully argued against by my own department head. She had made up some totally untrue bull **** about my performance in order to get her way.

Four years later I’m a department head at a small company when we open a position as head of the function that my promotion blocker was a part of, and sure enough, she applies and is scheduled for an interview when I get contacted by HR because they notice we worked at the same company at the same time. I remembered her blocking my promotion so I told HR that she wasn’t good, wouldn’t be a good fit, hiring her would be a mistake, blah blah blah. Got her interview canceled – they just told her that we decided to elevate an internal candidate. 3 years later this small company would end up getting taken out by a larger company for a massive stock price increase over the price we were at when the position opened. Because we had lots of stock options, I effectively cost her an enormous payday – so satisfying. That what she gets for being a jerk in a very connected industry.”

That was some serious petty revenge!

I daresay Karma was involved.

