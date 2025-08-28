A Customer Came In To Return An Item That His Kids Broke, Trying To Claim It Was Defective Because Of The Coloring, But This Retail Worker Shut Him Down

When working a retail job, one of the worst things to deal with is customers who want to return an item that is not accepted.

What would you do if the customer insisted that there was a problem with an item, but they had used it and damaged it since then, plus the original problem they are complaining about was not an issue at all?

That is what was happening to the retail worker in this story, so he finally cut the customer off an made it clear that he would not be giving him his money back, which upset the customer even more.

Its a defect! Spoiler: It’s not a defect. Customer came in today. Had a couple of wood kids chairs with him. Brought them to the counter and demanded to return it or swap it.

This particular model, when we sell these, there are these little tags that read out like “due to the stain application process, color may be variated. This makes the piece unique and is not a defect.” Like variations in color/stain with these pieces is normal. Think like an “antiquing” process. First complaint out of his mouth: “It’s defective. I want to return it.” Me: “Ok…. Can you show me the defect?”

Customer: “Yeah, I’ve been using it in my kids’ play room but it’s defective due to the variation in coloring.” Me: “So. It’s used?” looking at the chairs and noticing several deep scratches and discoloration marks in the seat C: “Yeah, my kids have been coloring on it. Using their toys on it. But I’m not happy with the staining and coloring.” Me: “So first of all, I can’t take them back because it’s been used. Additionally, it’s not defective with regards to the stain appearing uneven. With this particular piece it’s intentional due to the staining process from the manufacturer.”

So we go back and forth. He’s 100% insistent that it’s defective and he keeps cutting me off. I completely reassure him that it’s not, seeing as I own a similar piece from the same manufacturer and that the staining process they use creates a specific look to the chair. Finally gets through to him that Point Blank: It’s not defective. Even if it was, we can’t return it anyways because it’s used. You have to go through the manufacturers warranty. C: “Well, I have a chair from Pier 1 and it’s never done that!”

Me: “You know sir, I can’t speak to the items they sell but this is common and even indicated on the item itself that it’s not a defect. However, I’d be happy to explain the warranty process with you if you’d like to try to go that route.” He finally relents after more back and forth wherein I stand my ground like I’m sorry it’s not a defect. It’s coloring is intentional from the manufacturer. And even if it was a defect, I’m not returning a used set of chairs that you let your kid scratch and color all over. We move to a different area so my team can ring out the next guests in line I start to go over the warranty process. Me: “So all you need to do is fill th—“

C: Cuts me off and starts talking over me “This is a defect! I can’t believe the stain is so uneven. And then there’s this!!“ customer flips over the chair and shows me… where the chair has begun to scratch on the bottom of the leg from being dragged on the floor. Me: “Again, sir, that’s normal wear and tear from use, when you are mov—“ C: “Oh! So that’s considered normal?!” Me: “Yes, it’s con—“ C: “Never have I ever notic—“

Me: “Sir, I need you to stop cutting me off and let me finish.” Dude seemed so taken aback that I cut him off, he stopped talking over me so we could get through the rest of the process. Which would’ve taken less time to explain if he’d just let me talk and explain the process. After we were done, dude just stomped away with his kids chairs in tow.

I started to head back out to our sales area when a gentleman who was also ringing out at a nearby register spoke up, “Good job manager. That guy was persistent!” Which, to be honest, made me feel slightly better. I wasn’t handling anything wrong but the dude cut me off so many times I was like 100% done. He was also not the first one today either, another of my staff had someone else earlier in the day that was also trying to return some used stuff.

It’s unfortunately really common this time of the year, a lot of people “upgrade” for the holidays and then “don’t like it” and want to return it afterwards and get their money back. Superbowl is a big one we see this around too— specifically with couches and chairs.

There were two valid reasons why they wouldn’t accept the return, and this customer was not accepting either of them. How frustrating.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about it.

