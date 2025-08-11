A Customer Demanded A New Phone, But This Worker Found Out She Destroyed Her Previous One In A Microwave On Purpose

Well, I’ve definitely never heard this one before…

No, you don’t get a free phone for putting yours in the microwave. “I work for a company specializing in mobile phones and electronics. I work in their retail store which also does servicing and repairs. Since the whole debacle with phones blowing up we get a lot of questions about these kinds of incidents regarding ours and other companies, which is fine, people have the right to be concerned and make informed decisions. Today a lady (L for lady/liar) came into our store to pick up her phone which she booked in for a public liability (PL) assessment.

A few days prior she came in to give us her phone, in which she told my colleagues that her phone blew up in her kitchen whilst she was sleeping, and demanded compensation for her microwave which caught fire due to being next to the phone. Fair enough in my opinion, this is a horrible situation. I don’t think that’s unreasonable, so we book it in and send the phone to our head office with the PL team. Today she comes in because we called her and said the phone was ready to be picked up, assessment was completed. I look up the interaction history between her and head office so I have an understanding of everything that’s happened since.

Interaction 1: Customer has stated she will go to the media if we do not replace and refund her phone. Assessment has not been completed. Interaction 2: Customer is seeking refund for device and accessories and compensation for microwave oven, dish cloths, a floor mat and a pair of shoes. Assessment has not been completed. Interaction 3: DO NOT GIVE CUSTOMER REFUND SHE PLACED IT IN THE MICROWAVE WHICH CAUSED THE PHONE TO EXPLODE AND CATCH ON FIRE. Traces of food, particles and damages consistent with a device being placed inside a microwave oven have been found. Customer would not answer phone so she is unaware of the outcome of this investigation. I take the phone out and sit with her and explain what the PL team has found.

Me: Hey there, L. Our head office tried to contact you to let you know the outcome, but couldn’t get through. Your device is being returned unrepaired due it being found that there’s been customer induced damage which has caused the phone to combust. I’ll be honest with you – it’s been found that the device has been placed into a microwave or an oven of some sort and will cost the amount of a brand new device for repair which you can go ahead with if you like. L: What, so I’m not getting a new phone? This is ****** up. If I took it to /competitors company/ they would just REPLACE the phone on the spot AND I’d get a refund! Me: I’m sorry, we just can’t give you a replacement and refund for someone putting your phone in a microwave. L: Well I think that thing should kind of be in the warranty manual. She walks off, flipping me the finger as she steps out of the store.”

