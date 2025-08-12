A Customer Tried To Return Used Items She Didn’t Buy From This Worker, But They Shut Her Down

There are so many scammers out there that think they can pull fast ones on workers…

An employee at a swimming pool repair store told Reddit users about a customer who thought she was being tricky, but she had the tables turned on her.

That time a customer tried to return things we never sold her. “A long time ago in a galaxy far far away I was the assistant (to the) retail manager of a swimming pool store. We sold, as you might guess, swimming pools and swimming pool supplies. Anyone that has the misfortune of owning a pool or working in the industry knows that pool chemicals are a big part of pool maintenance and sales, and every shop has its own line of products and they are always better than every other shop’s line of products, despite it really all being the same stuff. One day I was manning the store on closing shift. It was toward the end of the season and things had slowed down that evening. A few minutes before closing time I get a customer. “Oh good, you’re still open!”

I internally roll my eyes. We all know that line. It’s 5 minutes before quitting time but I put on my best customer service smile. Me: How can I help you? Customer (and I use the term loosely): I’d like to return these chemicals. Me: Hmm, ok, it’s actually store policy that we cannot accept returns on chemicals. This was true – there were signs up everywhere and it was written on receipts as well. Customers in the past would purchase chemicals, use them, then return them after filling them with water or other substitute materials. So we had stopped accepting returns years and years ago. Customer: Oh… Well can you make an exception? My pool just fell down and I don’t have any use for them now. I’m just trying to recoup my losses. Me, feeling sorry for her like the sucker I was: Ok… Do you have your receipt?

Customer: No. Me: Well let me see what you have? She plops several canisters of various pool chemicals on the table Me: These… Are all open. And half used. And they aren’t my brand of chemicals. You didn’t even buy them from me! Customer: Can you give me anything for them? Me, fighting the urge to get rude: Sorry, can’t help you. This must have been 10 years ago. I’ve moved on to a different industry and thankfully blocked out many of the painful memories of that awful job but I’ll never forget the audacity of that customer! Trying to return half used chemicals that she didn’t even buy from me!”

