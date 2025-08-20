A Customer Waited In Her Car For Someone To Come Help Her, But An Employee Made Her Wait And Then Closed The Store And Left

This story is STRANGE.

I’ve been here for an HOUR! “My store closes at 5:00 PM. We also test pool/hot tub water. Today at 4:10 a car pulled into our parking lot. We are a small store so the parking lot is small and right in front of the front doors. I make my way over to the register to hang out for 20 seconds before they come in. Or so I thought.. 5 or so minutes pass and the person still hasn’t gotten out of their car. So I go and busy myself cleaning counters, figuring as soon as I start a task they will come in. That’s how it always seems to work!

It’s now 4:30 and the person is still in their car, with it running. I decide to do the garbages and lock up the back. When I come back it’s now 4:50. Person is still in their running car. My supervisor starts to do the cash, it is now 4:57. I go to the window and wave the customer inside. They have no tint on their car so I can see them look at me. They wave their hand in a “brushing off” motion and put their head back down. I ask my supervisor what to do, and she says to turn off the open sign and start locking up slowly. So I flick off the open sign. I chain the door… the lights go off. We grab our things and head to our cars. Once I get into my car, my supervisor has left already. It is 5:10 now. I get out to brush the snow off and I hear a throat clearing behind me.

I turn and see the customer (C) standing there with her brow furrowed and her arms crossed, holding a water bottle in one hand. C: Um… why are you guys leaving? I have a water sample. Me: We close at 5, sorry! I tried to wave you in but I assumed that you were waiting for someone since you waved me off. C: You should have knocked on my window. Me: I’m sorry but it is -16 out here and I don’t have a coat so I really don’t want to go outside if it isn’t necessary. Like right now I’m shivering and would like to go home. You’re free to come back tomorrow though! I move to get into my car. C: Hey! My sample! You have to test it!! Me: I can’t..?

C: UGH I have been here for over an hour! Me: Yes but you sat in your car from just after 4 until now so why is it suddenly so urgent? I’m really sorry but I’m freezing and I need to go home so please come back tomorrow and I’ll help you ok? Have a good night. I get in my car. She started rapping on my window and repeating “Hey! Get out here!! My water!!” So I slowly (very slowly) pulled forward until I could turn and she was out of the way and drove off. People confuse me.”

