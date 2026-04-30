Teenage Girl’s Dad Tells Her That When He Moves Back She’ll Have Her Own Room At His House, But Then He Changes His Mind And Says She Can Sleep On The Couch

Imagine being a child with divorced parents, but you only live with your mom. If your dad moved back to town and told you that you could have your own bedroom in his house, would you want 50/50 custody, or would you want to stay with your mom?

In this story, one teenage girl was in this situation, and she was excited to spend time with her dad at his house with her own room. But then her dad told her that things have changed, and somehow now she’s the one who feel guilty about how everything worked out.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for telling my dad to never contact me again after he chose his wife’s mom over me? I (17F) am only really posting this since my dad’s family and even my mom are telling me that I’m in the wrong. My parents got divorced when I was 12 and they had 50/50 custody so I would stay with my dad for a week then my mom. When I was 14 my dad got married to my stepmom (I refer to her as his wife) and I would only see them on the weekends until they moved and I only saw them whenever they visited (my mom got full custody)

Talk about getting her hopes up for nothing!

Anyways last month they moved back to our city and got a 2 bedroom house, my dad had promised me the room before he moved back and told me he could do 50/50 again if me and my mom were okay with it and we were. I was so excited and even picked out furniture and bought stuff to decorate it. Anyways they move into the house and invite me, they give me a tour and show me my “room” I asked when I could start putting things in it and that’s when they told me that they were actually going to give the room to his wife’s mom, and since I was going away to college soon, it wasn’t like I was going to use the room much.

But that wasn’t the only thing they changed their minds about.

They also told me that instead of staying the full week that I can go on the weekends and sleep on their couch if I wanted to. I said no to that and texted my mom to pick me up. It’s been a month and I ghosted my dad fully. He even came to try to talk to me but I was at school, he’s been contacting my mom too which he hates doing.

She’s done.

So I just decided that I didn’t want to be in his life anymore or have him in mine, even though I barely did. I talked to my mom and for someone who hates my dad, she told me that I should just talk to him and spend time with him since I barely got to for 2 years. I just decided to cut him off, it sounds impulsive I know but I sent him a long message detailing how emotionally neglected and unwanted he made me feel and to never contact me again. I blocked him and blocked his side of the family.

Then the messages started.

In the morning my mom woke me up at 5am and asked what I did, almost my dads entire family have been blowing up her phone asking what she said/did that made me want to cut off my dad. During school I even got a few messages from my cousins on insta that I forgot to block insulting me. My mom showed me some of the messages and some are insulting both of us.

She feels guilty.

My dad even sent a message apologizing to me and said I broke his heart. His wife is sending disgusting messages towards my mom. I feel awful because I didn’t expect them to attack not only me but my mom, harshly at that. I feel like I messed up and want to know if what I did was the right thing.

Here’s the thing. Her dad broke her heart. He got remarried and left. Then he comes back promising her 50/50 custody and her own room only to change his mind about both. He seemed to make it pretty clear that he doesn’t care about her. I don’t blame her for cutting him off.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Her feelings are valid.

Here’s a suggestion to contact CPS.

They could’ve at least given her advance notice.

This is a good way of putting it.

It’s no loss since he wasn’t really in her life anyway.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.