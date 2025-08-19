A Customer Was Rude To Tax Office Employees, So One Of Them Let Her Wait In The Wrong Line For Hours

Ahhhhhh, petty revenge can be so satisfying!

And stories from the pages of Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page never disappoint!

Check out what happened this time!

Mean elderly lady skips the wrong line.

“A few days ago, I was sorting out some taxes at a busy office with five different sections, each handling a specific type of tax.

The place was PACKED with people and by 2 PM, the waiting line extended all the way outside.

It was calm and all until an elderly lady arrived, claiming that she had been there since the morning.

She was in a hurry to meet a deadline ( We all did, BTW) and decided to skip the line.

Out of respect, no one spoke up, then she began throwing insults and pushing her way through the crowd.