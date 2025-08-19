A Customer Was Rude To Tax Office Employees, So One Of Them Let Her Wait In The Wrong Line For Hours
“A few days ago, I was sorting out some taxes at a busy office with five different sections, each handling a specific type of tax.
The place was PACKED with people and by 2 PM, the waiting line extended all the way outside.
It was calm and all until an elderly lady arrived, claiming that she had been there since the morning.
She was in a hurry to meet a deadline ( We all did, BTW) and decided to skip the line.
Out of respect, no one spoke up, then she began throwing insults and pushing her way through the crowd.
Wow…
She bumped into me and positioned herself in front of me saying that she was behind the person standing in front of me.
I chose not to argue as I was too tired to engage with her.
For the next 30 minutes, she continued to nag and complain, saying how young people these days don’t respect their elders because they let her wait in the line, NO ONE was willing to sacrifice their place in line for her (BTW I DID JUST THAT BY LETTING HER STAND IN FRONT OF ME).
A ha!
After some time her papers fell to the ground, it was then when I noticed that she was waiting in the wrong line.
I considered telling her but she deliberately stepped on my foot and pushed me AGAIN claiming that I was invading her personal space.
So I kept my mouth shut.
We continued to wait for nearly two hours until it finally.. HER TURN ARRIVED.
Sorry about that!
The employees refused to process her paperwork insisting that she needed to go to the correct office, by that time, the office she needed to go to was already out of service.
She became furious and began yelling at the employees for not doing their jobs properly.
Eventually, security guards had to escort her out.
In the end, she wasted her entire day waiting in the summer heat and ended up getting a penalty for missing the deadline. LOL.”
Being rude will only cost you time and energy!
And maybe some extra time.
