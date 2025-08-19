Survivor TV Show Fan Actually Found Where It’s Filmed On Google Maps. – ‘Woah, is that where all the workers stay?’

The TV show “Survivor” has been a staple of television for decades now, and it continues to be a very popular program.

The show takes place on an island in Fiji, and this TikToker found it on Google Maps, so he made a video of when he showed it to his wife.

The video starts out showing a computer screen zoomed out on Fiji, and the guy narrates, “Did you ever want to know where Survivor takes place?” To which his wife says, “Yes!”

He then begins to zoom in on Fiji, talking about where it might be until he gets to a small island on the Southwest side of the island. He says, “It’s actually here on this little island.” The wife replies, “They own that? Survivor owns it?”

(Btw, no, the show doesn’t own any of these islands. Just FYI.)

But…. it is really cool how you can actually see the different buildings and structures used on the TV show.

He continues to scroll around the island, pointing out some of the key areas, “Here’s another obstacle course.” And the wife asking, “Woah, is that where all the workers stay?”

There is a lot going on on this island, it is like a behind the scenes look at the show.

They wrap up the video by saying, “That is so cool, pretty neat!”

It really was neat getting to see it. It is also cool that the show has been around long enough that it made its way onto Google Maps.

I wonder if they accept tourists on the island when nothing is being filmed.

If you want to see where the island is and what is there, make sure to watch the full video.

Let’s take a look at the video.

The people in the comments seemed to really like it as well. Check them out.

This person thought it was the island from Cast Away, and the TikToker said he would find that too.



Survivor used to move around to different islands each season.



Here is a commenter who wants to be able to visit the island.



It is always really fun to be able to see behind the scenes of TV shows.

I had no idea that Survivor was filmed on an island in Fiji.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!