A Gas Station Customer Wouldn’t Listen To A An Employee, So They Let Him Pump Unleaded Gas Into His Diesel Truck

If people would learn to listen in life, things would be SO MUCH easier!

But you know how people can be…

Self-absorbed and clueless!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page: it’ll remind you about the importance of listening!

Gasoline in Diesel truck. “This happened 12 years ago when I was an Assistant Manager of a gas station. To preface: this gas station allowed people to pump, then pay for what was pumped. Basically it was for convenience of the customers, so they don’t overpay with me, then have to come back for a refund. The issue is: they allowed the customers to select that option at the pump, then they would try to pay with a card at the pump. This wouldn’t work and they would get free gas. So it was protocol to talk to these people to let them know they need to pay at the register, and that the pump wouldn’t take a card for that specific option. Just to clarify, the pumps would allow you to pay at the pump, but you had to select that option at the pump. So, I had a customer come up to a pump that both dispensed diesel and regular gas. He was driving a fairly new Ram 3500. Since this guy was a regular customer, I didn’t feel like I needed to tell him that he needs to pay at the register when he finished.

Don’t do that!

But I saw on our camera system that he was using the black gas nozzle instead of the green diesel nozzle. I decided I should go out there and tell him he is putting gas in a diesel. Incase you do not know, putting gasoline in a diesel engine is very dangerous. I go out there, and say “sir!” A few times trying to get his attention. After I got his attention he just yells “I know I know, I have to pay you at the register.” Me: That’s not what I’m here for, you are-” Him: well whatever it is it can wait until I am done, I’m trying to talk to my friend. Tell me when I get to the register. Me: But sir, you are pumpi- Him: I SAID IT CAN WAIT UNTIL IM DONE.

Well, they tried to help him…

MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE STARTS HERE Me: Ok I’ll tell you when you get to the register. So I’m watching him put gas in his diesel truck, and he has a reserve tank in addition to the primary tank. Gas at the time was $3.23 and with both tanks he put in about 50 gallons, which cost about $175. He comes to the register laughing with his friend and I tell him the total, he just throws his credit card at me to charge. I finish the transaction and hand him his receipt. I then say “can I tell you what I was going to tell you earlier now?” He changed his expression to a nicer tone than from before and he said “sure, what is it?”

Sorry, pal…

“You were putting gasoline in your truck. You have 50 gallons of gasoline in a truck that runs on diesel.” Him: well, **** me, I guess. I’ll push my truck to a parking space and wait for a tow truck. I watched him and his friend push the truck to the parking lot behind the gas pumps, and waited an hour for a tow truck to pick up the truck and give the owner of the truck a ride to the mechanics shop. The friend ordered an Uber after pushing the truck. Being rude and not letting a person tell them something ended up being expensive. $175 for gasoline he can’t use, a tow truck ride he wouldn’t have needed if he just heard me out, and a mechanic to drain the fuel tanks he wouldn’t have needed if he let me stop him about 2 gallons in.”

This is a good example of why it’s better to listen than to talk!

