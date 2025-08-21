A Homeowner Said Her Dryer Repairman Told Her She’s Lucky Her House Didn’t Burn Down

You gotta be careful with your home appliances, folks!

And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about…

It comes to us from a woman who took to TikTok and shared the alarming news that her dryer repairman told her.

The woman told viewers, “How cleaning my dryer ended with the repairman at my house telling me how lucky we were that the house did not burn down. Let’s dive into it.”

She continued, “You absolutely should be taking your lint filter out and washing it with soap in the water every few months, because there’s always going to be an invisible film from the dryer sheets, and therefore your lint filter can’t do its job.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that she removed a lot of lint from her dryer and she said, “In the United States alone, there’s more than $35 million in property damage due to fires started by dryers.”

She added, “I’m sharing to spread awareness.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Another viewer was surprised.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Sounds like she was really lucky!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.