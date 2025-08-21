August 21, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Homeowner Said Her Dryer Repairman Told Her She’s Lucky Her House Didn’t Burn Down

by Matthew Gilligan

woman cleaning her dryer

TikTok/@southernescape

You gotta be careful with your home appliances, folks!

And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about…

It comes to us from a woman who took to TikTok and shared the alarming news that her dryer repairman told her.

woman cleaning lint from a dryer

TikTok/@southernescape

The woman told viewers, “How cleaning my dryer ended with the repairman at my house telling me how lucky we were that the house did not burn down. Let’s dive into it.”

She continued, “You absolutely should be taking your lint filter out and washing it with soap in the water every few months, because there’s always going to be an invisible film from the dryer sheets, and therefore your lint filter can’t do its job.”

a dryer filled with lint

TikTok/@southernescape

The TikTokker showed viewers that she removed a lot of lint from her dryer and she said, “In the United States alone, there’s more than $35 million in property damage due to fires started by dryers.”

She added, “I’m sharing to spread awareness.”

woman cleaning her dryer

TikTok/@southernescape

Check out the video.

@southernescape

Y’all, I thought I was just doing a routine dryer vent cleaning… turns out it was 100% BLOCKED! ⚠️ Had to call in a repairman because this was a serious fire hazard. When was the last time you checked your dryer vent? 👀🔥 #DryerVentCleaning #FireHazard #HomeSafety #CleaningHacks #CheckYourVents #HomeMaintenance #clean #cleaning #cleantok #momsoftiktok #home #homeimprovement #fire

♬ Beautiful Days – Lynne Publishing

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.16.03 PM A Homeowner Said Her Dryer Repairman Told Her Shes Lucky Her House Didnt Burn Down

Another viewer was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.16.15 PM A Homeowner Said Her Dryer Repairman Told Her Shes Lucky Her House Didnt Burn Down

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 6.16.28 PM A Homeowner Said Her Dryer Repairman Told Her Shes Lucky Her House Didnt Burn Down

Sounds like she was really lucky!

