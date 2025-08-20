August 19, 2025 at 10:35 pm

A Kid’s Mom Wouldn’t Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

Every kid who has ever existed has wanted to get some kind of revenge against their parents, right?

You’re darn right!

And this person actually pulled it off!

Check out what they had to say about it on Reddit.

I made my mom instantly regret it.

“This story was from years ago, when I was still a kid.

My mom was berating me for almost an hour for doing typical kid stuff. You know, playing outside with friends and not coming quick enough when I heard her yell my name.

Give it a rest…

She was eating at the time, like full on lecturing me between bites. Then she ordered me to get her some water. So I went to the kitchen, filled a glass with water, then dumped salt into it.

I stirred it to melt the salt then transferred the water to another glass and added some more water to fill the glass up again.

A closer scrutiny would notice that the water was slightly cloudy, but my mom didn’t notice because as soon as I got back, she just picked up where she left off while reaching for the glass from my hand.

Still telling me off as she was about to drink.

How’d you like that, Mom?!?!

The way she immediately spat out the salty water in a spray on her plate made the even worse talking to afterwards worth it.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a story to tell.

Screenshot 2025 07 20 at 10.17.55 AM A Kids Mom Wouldnt Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 20 at 10.18.11 AM A Kids Mom Wouldnt Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

This Reddit user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 20 at 10.18.19 AM A Kids Mom Wouldnt Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

Another person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 07 20 at 10.18.57 AM A Kids Mom Wouldnt Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

And this Reddit user shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 07 20 at 10.19.07 AM A Kids Mom Wouldnt Stop Giving Them A Hard Time, So They Poured A Bunch Of Salt In Her Water To Gross Her Out

It sounds like Mommy Dearest needed to be taught a lesson that day.

