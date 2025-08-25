A Manager Was Trying To Control The Unusual Situation In The Store, But An Employee Threatened To Call The Shop Steward

Workplace drama often unfolds in the most unexpected ways.

This man was working on-site during an unusual incident involving police and fire crews next door.

He witnessed a manager trying to control employees who were on their lunch break.

One worker’s clever and calm response shut the situation down quickly.

“You can’t do that on your own time!” I am an in-house field IT tech responsible for several sites. One of my sites yesterday had some interesting events at the business next door. This included police, fire, and news presence. The manager on duty ran through the site and told everyone in uniform that they “have no comment.”

You’re not my boss, but whatever. I don’t wanna be on the news anyways. Once finished, I bring my tools out to my van and join the crowd of people looking from a safe distance. Some of which are store employees on their lunch break. Manager comes out and tries to break up the crowd.

One of the associates responds with, “I’m on my lunch. I’m not on the clock.” Manager snaps back with, “You’re wearing the uniform, so you represent the company!” Associate takes off his shirt and puts it in his lunch bag. “Satisfied?” Manager is fuming. “My office… now!”

Associate has a calm response. “Do you want to call the shop steward or should I?” This is a union shop, obviously. Manager huffs and storms away.

Sometimes, knowing your rights is the best way to stay in control.

