August 10, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Ford Truck With Only 20,000 Miles That Wasn’t Washed Regularly

by Matthew Gilligan

a rusted out car

TikTok/@nextgencarcare

If you live in a place with bad winters, let this TikTok video be a warning to you…

It comes to us from an auto shop and a mechanic showed viewers what happens when people who live in cold climates don’t wash their vehicles.

a car on a lift

TikTok/@nextgencarcare

The mechanic showed viewers the bottom of a 2021 Ford F-150 that only has 20,000 miles on it…and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

The underside of the truck had rust and other damage.

The man said, “This is exactly why we’re supposed to wash them at least once a year and rust-proof them.”

man inspecting a car

TikTok/@nextgencarcare

The mechanic showed more damage on the bottom of the truck and told viewers, “You can see this truck has no miles on it. It’s made to last a very long time, and it’s getting pretty nasty.”

the undercarriage of a truck

TikTok/@nextgencarcare

Check out the video.

@nextgencarcare

Low miles, but high corrosion. ❌ Get an underbody wash + rust proof to prevent this! #rust #corrosion #underbodywash #protection #lowmiles #truck #mechanic #technician #fyp

♬ original sound – NextGen CarCare

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.37.41 AM A Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Ford Truck With Only 20,000 Miles That Wasnt Washed Regularly

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.37.52 AM A Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Ford Truck With Only 20,000 Miles That Wasnt Washed Regularly

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.38.10 AM A Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Ford Truck With Only 20,000 Miles That Wasnt Washed Regularly

Wash your cars, folks!

It’s worth it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter