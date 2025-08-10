A Mechanic Showed What Happened To A Ford Truck With Only 20,000 Miles That Wasn’t Washed Regularly

If you live in a place with bad winters, let this TikTok video be a warning to you…

It comes to us from an auto shop and a mechanic showed viewers what happens when people who live in cold climates don’t wash their vehicles.

The mechanic showed viewers the bottom of a 2021 Ford F-150 that only has 20,000 miles on it…and it wasn’t a pretty sight.

The underside of the truck had rust and other damage.

The man said, “This is exactly why we’re supposed to wash them at least once a year and rust-proof them.”

The mechanic showed more damage on the bottom of the truck and told viewers, “You can see this truck has no miles on it. It’s made to last a very long time, and it’s getting pretty nasty.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Wash your cars, folks!

It’s worth it…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!