A Mechanic’s Boss Was A Jerk When He Handed in His Resignation, So His Loyal Customers Went With Him To His New Job

Left a company and my customers followed. “I worked for a dealer as a night tech. I was there for 4 years and asked for a work phone so my personal would stop blowing up. The last 3 months of me being there they provided a phone. A coworker left and got a management position and offered me a job at the new dealer. My dealer got scared of me leaving and gave me a $5 raise. I then was curious and took an informal interview at his dealer where they offered me another $5. I took the job. The GM came into the SM office as I put my resignation in and was a complete jerk. I then thanked all of my customers for staying with me and trusting me with their service for the last 4 years and if they needed anything to reach out because they had my personal number.

First week of the new job their customers reached out because they trusted me and ultimately left working with the former dealer. Said former dealer served me with a cease and desist letter for taking customer information with me on my personal device that I was forced to use for 4 years. Former dealer harassed the customers about following me (current dealer was buying parts from former dealer because they were different brands). They were upset I was working on their brand vehicle in front of their techs with parts bought from them. I added 5 new customers at the same location to my roster and because of their harassment of the customers they served the previous dealer with a cease and desist letter.

The amount of dirt they threw on my name was unbelievable. Overall I’m making more and staying busier than I was. Their dealer is in shambles because I left.”

