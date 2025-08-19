‘Why did that come out to $51?’ – A Popeyes Customer Couldn’t Believe How Much It Cost To Feed Two People

The times they are a changin’…

Especially when it comes to fast food prices!

And this woman knows all about it.

She took to TikTok to complain about how much a trip to Popeyes cost her in a recent viral video.

The TikTokker said, “Why didn’t y’all tell me Popeyes is $1,000?”

She said she went to Popeyes with a friend and they both ordered 5-piece chicken tender combos with an extra side.

The woman asked, “Why did that come out to $51? We jumped, and the cashier started laughing. I had no idea Popeyes was that amount of bread. I did not know y’all was out here spending car payments on Popeyes.”

The TikTokker continued and said that she used to deliver for Uber Eats and DoorDash and that customers who order Popeyes are “paying millions of dollars with the price of the Popeyes alone, and those apps be up-charging the food already, and then charging y’all fees, extra fees on top of that.”

She added, “Now I understand. You sold your kidney to afford a meal.”

The woman then said, “$50 for two people is insane. I have never in my life spent that much money on fast food. First of all, we asked for sauce. They gave us three. One of them was wrong. So, two sauces for the both of us?”

When her friend went back to Popeyes to get more sauce, a worker tried to charge her.

She said, “They’re charging for sauce? Is that the norm now? Because I’m alarmed. Why aren’t we rioting? When did fast food become so ******* expensive, and why are we all just playing along?”

The TikTokker added that she thinks this is “not normal” and she said, “we can’t accept this.”

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

That does seem a bit steep for some chicken and biscuits…

